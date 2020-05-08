Home / I.T. News / SC orders resumption of raffle of cases nationwide via videocon

SC orders resumption of raffle of cases nationwide via videocon

By on 2020-05-08

Saying that courts nationwide have been provided with the tech platform “Philippine Judiciary 365” which includes the Microsoft Teams application, the Supreme Court announced on Friday, May 8, the resumption of the raffle of newly filed cases through videoconferencing.

OCA-94-2020

Facebook Comments
Related Items