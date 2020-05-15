DICT asks LGUs, homeowner associations not impede cell site rollouts

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has issued a call on local government units (LGUs) and homeowners associations (HOAs) to ease permitting requirements and streamline their procedures to support the accelerated rollout of cell sites and other ICT infrastructure for telecommunications companies and Internet service providers to benefit the constituents and residents in their respective areas.

The DICT said there is a compelling need for LGUs and HOAs to cooperate in addressing the need for connectivity and better quality of ICT services especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Globe Telecom earlier complained that LGUs and HOAs are giving local telcos a hard time getting permission to put up cell sites in their areas. Globe said HOAs, in particular, is a major source of delay for always arguing about the health risks of cell towers which have already been laid to rest by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The DICT also appealed to all checkpoint officials and other entities enforcing the quarantine, to ensure unhampered movement of ICT personnel and equipment of telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, cable television providers, including those who perform indirect services such as technical, sales, and other support personnel, as well as their third-party contractors doing sales, installation, maintenance and repair works.

“Internet access has become an essential utility in our collective efforts to significantly improve the public health situation,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said. “With that in mind, we should keep working together for the continued improvement of our Internet connectivity infrastructure.”