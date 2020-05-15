Globe offers 6 months installment payment for postpaid users

Globe Telecom announced on Friday, May 15, it is offering its postpaid customers a flexible way to settle their outstanding balances through an installment payment program.

All Globe Mobile Postpaid and Globe At Home customers, including business and enterprise customers, are eligible to avail of the program.

Under the offer, customers can settle their Globe bills in installment terms of up to six months. Customers may enroll online between May 15 to June 15. Business customers may also get in touch with Globe account managers for enrollment and other details.

Rival PLDT-Smart Communications earlier implemented a similar six-month installment plan for PLDT Home customers, Smart postpaid, and Sun postpaid mobile users.

“We understand that many of our customers are worried about their finances due to the community quarantine. We are offering our installment payment options in the hope that it will help ease their expenses and allow them to expand their budget for essentials,” said Ernest Cu, president and CEO at Globe.

Customers may also view and opt to settle their bills inside their homes through Globe’s customer service apps — GlobeOne and Globe At Home. GCash is also another available alternative for settling bills anytime and anywhere. For business customers, they may also use bank online payment and wire transfer services.