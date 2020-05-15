Grab PH inks pact with DA to transport agri produce from online marketplace

Ride-hailing app Grab has announced a partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA) for on-demand delivery service for DA’s eKadiwa online marketplace initiative.

Photo shows Grab Philippines president Brian Cu (left) and DA secretary William Dar

Under the “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita Program” — a market system that facilitates the selling of major agricultural goods at reasonably low prices to the consumers in partnership with local government units and the private sector — DA will be purchasing fresh produce from farmers and food growers, eliminating middlemen, thus enabling farmers and food growers to earn more equitably from their hard work.

The project will give consumers across Metro Manila access to the many local produce offered by DA’s partner agripreneurs such as Ani Express, Zagana, and Benjabi, and will be delivered straight to their doorsteps through GrabExpress’ on-demand delivery service.

“Through our technology, Grab can showcase local produce especially to those who are staying at home and unable to shop at wet markets and grocery stores,” Grab Philippines president Brian Cu said.

“As we all cope with the pandemic and chart our nation’s path towards the new reality, I am always hopeful for the future of agriculture and agripreneurship in our country. As we all know our hard-working farmers barely make ends meet due to layers of middlemen, but with the DA purchasing fresh produce directly from farmers and agripreneurs, they are now able to earn more,” Cu added.

The introduction of Grab’s services in providing access to local farm produce is also aims to expand economic opportunities for local agripreneurs, create livelihood opportunities for thousands of farmers and agricultural producers across the country, as well as aid in easing the growing concerns on food security.

“We are hopeful that these local produce can reach far and wide through the technology and wide delivery network of GrabExpress. We are very humbled, thankful, and excited to be working alongside the Department of Agriculture to help further their innovative concept of connecting farmers and agripreneurs to our kababayans, especially during these trying times.” Cu said.