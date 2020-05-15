Survey: PH shows improvements in mobile video experience

One year on from the first launch of 5G services for smartphone users back in April 2019, mobile metrics firm Opensignal surveyed 100 countries on six different measures of the mobile network experience.

In the Philippines, local mobile users saw their video experience improve by an impressive 32% — the fourth largest increase in percentage terms for this metric covered in the survey and the third largest improvement in the Asia Pacific.

This has improved the video experience by one category from poor to fair, indicating that video streaming on lower resolution videos from some providers might be acceptable. The country’s score increased from 35.1 to 46.4 out of a 100, an increase of 11.3 points.

The average download speed of users observed in the Philippines rose in the first quarter of 2020 from that of the previous year by 1.5 Mbps (21.5%), to 8.5 Mbps.

“On average, our 4G users in the Philippines spent 81.5% of their time connected to a 4G signal, up an impressive 9.1 percentage points from the first quarter of 2019. This was the sixth largest increase we observed in the Asia Pacific in percentage terms (12.6%),” the report said.

Globally, the download speed experience in 20 countries that have launched 5G ranges from 59 Mbps in South Korea to 16.6 Mbps in Kuwait.