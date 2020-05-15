Trends ties up with Hitachi Vantara for always-on digital businesses

Trends and Technologies, Inc. (better known as Trends) has made its mark by specializing in identifying and developing a wide range of tech-enabled solutions for enterprises and small businesses. Across today’s challenges of businesses in the Philippines, Trends serves the needs of companies from multiple industries in terms of network infrastructure, virtualization, storage, security, cloud, collaboration, software services, managed services, as well as business analytics and application development.

With agile technology as a top-of-mind priority of business leaders today, Trends offers a huge portfolio of solutions, along with the change management capabilities and the expertise to deliver existing tech from global partners such as Hitachi Vantara — a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi.

These two are teaming up to provide solutions that could help businesses with their digital needs.

Hitachi Vantara recently unveiled a powerful next-generation storage and infrastructure foundation that boasts of a new scale-out, scale-up architecture for any workload at any scale. This includes the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series along with the new Hitachi Ops Center management software and the updated Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System (SVOS). What specifically does each bring to the table?

1. VSP 5000 Series Dependability. The VSP 5000 series — with its self-protecting IO architecture and quadruple redundant fabric that deliver an industry-leading 99.99% availability — was built with today’s always-on digital businesses in mind. For customers requiring nonstop operations that can survive a regional outage, Hitachi’s Global-Active Device (GAD) is available for the VSP 5000 Series and delivers synchronous clustering of applications between sites that are up to 500 kilometers apart

Customers can instantly add new value to their existing storage infrastructure by leveraging a VSP 5000 model to virtualize their current systems. This virtualization brings all the data services available with the VSP 5000 series to older systems and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 20%. Customers will also be happy to know that there is a 100% data availability guarantee for all VSP models including the new VSP 5000 series.

2. Ops Center Intelligence. Ops Center brings AI to infrastructure management and operations to improve decision making and modernize resource delivery for maximum return on investment. Ops Center paves the way toward an autonomous data center by automating up to 70% of tasks. Moreover, it can offer faster, more accurate insights to diagnose system health and keep data operations running in top condition.

Users can experience accelerated management automation to improve IT operational efficiencies and free staff to focus on innovations. The easy-to-use Hitachi Ops Center Administrator templates can simplify management and streamline IT workflow.

3. SVOS Flexibility. The Hitachi SVOS (Storage Virtualization Operating System), which powers the VSP 5000 series, optimizes cost and performance across workloads. It has the distinction of being the only storage system in the industry that offers the flexibility to mix NVMe (Non-volatile memory express) and SAS (Serial Attached SCSI) flash media in the same system array. As such, it is optimized for scale-out architectures, NVMe performance, and next-generation storage media. Moreover, the intelligent tiering of SVOS leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to dynamically promote and demote data to an optimized tier to accelerate applications.

Meanwhile, the VSP Cloud Connect Pack has a Hitachi NAS Platform 4000 file storage gateway that moves data to a public cloud to free up additional data center capacity. The benefit doesn’t end there, as data that is moved to the public cloud is enriched with metadata, making it indexable and searchable.

Trends sees these three components as a good fit for enterprises and small businesses who are ready to scale but don’t know where to start. The combined capabilities of these technologies can accelerate data center workloads. They are the building blocks of a dynamic and innovative IT architecture that ensures the modernization of data center, cloud, and DataOps environments.

As Joe Ong, vice president and general manager at Hitachi Vantara ASEAN, put it: “Hitachi Vantara is delivering the foundation for modern, enterprise infrastructure innovations that our customers require, with new solutions that are engineered using future-proof technology to take on the data center challenges of tomorrow.”

The technology is available to keep your business afloat and ready to face today’s challenges. Click here for a free assessment of your business needs.