Free insurance expanded to cover 25,000 more delivery riders

Insurance firm Manulife Philippines has announced that it will extend its free insurance coverage to 25,000 active two-wheel riders from foodpanda, Gogo Xpress, Shopee Xpress, and Ninja Van worth P1.25 billion.

The free insurance coverage, which comes on the heels of Manulife providing P3-billion worth of free insurance coverage for Grab and Lalamove riders last month, will help protect the riders and their families, in the event of injury or death while on duty.

Since the start of the enhanced community quarantine, app-based delivery riders have been among the many frontliners that carry on with their duties amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Manulife Philippines said it recognizes the importance of these delivery partners, who bring food and other necessities to Filipinos, keeping everyone safe at home and businesses moving.

“It’s a privilege to be able to extend our free insurance coverage to even more delivery drivers, who help us remain safe at home while risking themselves,” said Richard Bates, president and CEO of Manulife Philippines. “By delivering essentials, they also help keep companies in business, and this insurance coverage is our way of recognizing our heroic frontliners and showing how we value the work they do.”

Foodpanda, Gogo Xpress, Shopee Xpress, and Ninja Van commended their riders for their commitment to help in the movement of goods for both customers and businesses in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our delivery riders alleviate the anxieties of both customers and SMEs by helping them reach each other in the most efficient and safest way possible. Manulife’s free insurance coverage for our riders rewards their sacrifices, and shows that their safety and protection are our priorities, too,” foodpanda, GoGo Xpress, Shopee Xpress and Ninja Van said in a joint statement. “It also affirms the kind of unity and support we can do for our community, so we can help protect each other when it matters the most.”