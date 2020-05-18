Senate bill seeks promotion of digital careers in ‘gig economy’

Saying that work-from-home arrangements will continue in the long term, Sen. Juan Edgrado “Sonny” Angara has filed a bill to promote and strengthen digital careers in the country.

Sen. Sonny Angara

Angara said Senate Bill 1469 or the National Digital Careers Act will prepare Filipinos for the skills needed for the “gig economy”, which refers to the practice of companies of hiring short-term, independent contractors or freelancers.

“We are seeing the growth of the so-called gig economy in the country and with the extended period of the lockdown being implemented because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be even more activities on this front as businesses have to adjust to the new normal,” Angara said.

“Workers affected by the lockdown will also be exploring new ways to make a living and with many businesses shutting down because they are unable to cope with their losses, people will start looking at alternative means of livelihood,” he added.

Jobs available to these freelancers usually fall under the umbrella of digital careers and in most instances the work is done outside of the office and payment is made based on output and fulfillment of deliverables.

There are also freelance jobs that have become staples in the Philippine setting such as those in Transportation Network Vehicle Service system, food delivery and courier services, and even home sharing.

In 2019, Forbes ranked the Philippines sixth among the fastest growing markets for freelancers, with a 35 percent income growth from the previous year.

Paypal, in its 2018 Global Freelancer Insights Report, analyzed 22 countries and noted that the Philippines has one of the highest number of freelancers per capita, at around two percent or roughly 1.5 to two million Filipinos.

“Freelancers are usually paid very well. They get to work at home, at their own pace, and without their micromanaging bosses looming over them. It’s the perfect set up for people who qualify for these jobs,” Angara said.

“On the part of the employers, hiring freelancers mean lower costs on their part and they get to tap a huge talent pool, all of which would make a positive impact on their bottom line,” he added.

The bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the gig economy that will map out strategies to promote and strengthen digital careers and institutionalize employment standards for digital career workers.

It also tasks the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to create, design and develop programs to ensure access to trainings, market and other forms of support or innovation strategies for digital careers.

“But first, we have to ensure that the infrastructure is in place, specifically to provide reliable, high-speed Internet access in all areas of the country. A lot of our activities under the new normal will rely on Internet connectivity — be it education or commerce, so this must be among our national priorities now,” Angara said.

Under the bill, the DICT, together with the Department of Budget and Management, Department of Public Works and Highways and other relevant departments and agencies are tasked to ensure universal access to high-speed, quality and affordable Internet by prioritizing and facilitating the development of connectivity infrastructures in the localities across the country.

Some of the common lucrative digital jobs in the market today are the following: