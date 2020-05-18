UPOU offers free course on remote teaching and learning on May 25-29

A free Executive Course on Remote Teaching and Learning will be offered by the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU). Registration will start on May 18, 2020 and the course will run from May 25 to 29.

The course is composed of three modules. Module 1 will be on Remote Teaching and Learning: Concepts, Models, and Technologies. Module 2 will be about Quality Assurance for Remote Teaching and Learning. The last module, Module 3, will tackle Strategic Planning to Transition to Remote Teaching and Learning. This online executive course will be delivered asynchronously.

The UPOU Executive Course on Remote Teaching and Learning targets university administrators who have the task of planning and putting in place an enabling environment so their schools or universities can transition from face-to-face (F2F) to remote teaching and learning.

The course will be available at UPOU’s Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platform. Inquiries may be sent to model@upou.edu.ph.