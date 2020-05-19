Ayala semicon firm eyes Ventura CPAP as alternative ventilator for Covid-19 patients

Ayala-owned semiconductor firm Integrated Micro-electronics Inc. (IMI) said it is currently exploring non-invasive alternative ventilatory strategies using the Ventura Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device solution.

CPAP is a form of ventilator that applies mild air pressure continuously and effectively supports patients with breathing difficulties. The proposed solution is a non-profit initiative based on an existing off-patent CPAP system that has been further modified to optimize oxygen consumption.

The Ventura CPAP system is approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Its design is licensed from the University College London Hospital (UCLH) and Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains under special conditions particularly for use in Covid-19 cases.

The proponents in the UK have granted a license to IMI in the manufacturing of the product in the Philippines. IMI chief technology officer Nick Davey set up the research and development team in IMI’s UK subsidiary Surface Technology International Limited (STI Ltd) in 2011 and is a key member of the UK Ventilator Challenge Consortium, working closely with the UK cabinet officials.

UCLH reported that the use of the Ventura CPAP system has resulted in 60-70% success of sustaining Covid-19 patients needing intubation. The patients eventually went on to full recovery.