Samsung opens online store in PH, offers freebies

Samsung has formally launched its online store for the Philippines to serve as the newest platform for the latest Galaxy devices to help families stay connected, productive, and entertained while staying indoors.

“At Samsung, we continue to find ways to bring our product innovations closer and more accessible to Filipinos. The Samsung Online Store lets you browse through hundreds of your favorite Samsung products in one place and pay for them from the comfort of your home,” says James Jung, president of Samsung Philippines.

At the site, customers can pay through different methods such as credit card, cash-on-delivery, Grab Pay, or GCash.

Treats await buyers starting May 22 until June 14, 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, for instance, will be on sale for as low as P3,495.

Those who will purchase the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, Note10, Note10+, A71, Note10 Lite, Galaxy Tab A10.1, Tab A8, Tab S5e, Tab S6, and Watch Active2 will receive freebies such as Galaxy Buds+, a MicroSD card, or e-vouchers and tokens worth up to P5,000.

Moreover, Samsung customers can avail of a 50% off on Galaxy Buds+ or a Battery Pack for every purchase of devices such as Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, A71, A50s, A30s, A20s, A10s, and Galaxy Tabs.

All purchases made through the Samsung Online Store come with Samsung’s official warranty on its products. Customers within select areas of Luzon are entitled to free delivery. Meanwhile, Samsung digital appliances, TVs, and monitors will also be available on the platform soon.