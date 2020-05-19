Home / I.T. News / SC authorizes more courts to conduct hearings via videoconferencing

The Supreme Court (SC) issued on Monday, May 18, a circular authorizing more courts across the country to conduct hearings through videoconferencing to address pending cases which have accumulated due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

