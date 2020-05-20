Anti-red tape agency asked to lead gov’t adoption of digital signatures

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it is collaborating with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to lead other government agencies towards the adoption of digital signatures to facilitate public service continuity and ease-of-doing business.

The request came in the form of a letter addressed to ARTA director-general Jeremiah B. Belgica wherein the DICT offered the use of one of its core services, the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI), for ARTA’s key personnel to secure their own digital signatures.

“We respectfully offer this service to ARTA as we believe they are the most suitable agency to advocate for the use of digital signatures with their mandate to promote public trust and efficiency in the delivery of public services,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.

“We believe that integrating information and communications technology in government service is the best way to prepare for the digital demands of the ‘new normal’,” he added.

The adoption of digital signatures also complements the ARTA’s first two advisories for 2020, which called on government entities to fast-track public transactions through alternative online procedures and the use of e-signatures for official documents.

The efforts are in line with the directive to ease government-to-citizen transactions during the ongoing state of public health emergency, and in compliance with the directive of the Inter-Agency Task Force for government agencies to minimize bottlenecks in the delivery of vital public services.