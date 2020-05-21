Philips set to debut new ventilator to free up ICU units in PH

Dutch tech giant Royal Philips recently announced its initiative to quickly scale production of its new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator as a readily available ventilation alternative during the Covid-19 crisis in situations where full-featured, critical care ventilators are not available.

Philips said it will begin production immediately, ramping up outputs on an ongoing basis with expectations of producing 15,000 units per week . This is expected to be available in the Philippines soon, the company said.

Designed for mass production, the E30 ventilator features include:

The ability to use the device both invasively and non-invasively;

It is easy to use. Quick set-up and simple operations, allowing healthcare providers with a wide range of skill sets to treat and monitor patients in clinical and field-hospital settings;

The ability to accept high-flow oxygen;

It is designed for safety. Recommended circuit set-ups contain a bacterial/viral filter to minimize exposure for healthcare providers when used invasively or noninvasively with example accessories that may be used, such as a full-face, non-vented (without integrated leak) mask, or helmet;

On-screen respiratory monitoring to measure and display vital ventilation type parameters such as pressure, tidal volume, respiratory rate, leak, and oxygen saturation, enabling clinicians to evaluate therapy effectiveness;

Visual and audible alarms to provide pertinent therapy information to healthcare providers.

“As Covid-19 continues to spread globally, healthcare providers are working diligently to treat soaring numbers of patients at a time when there are too few ventilators to provide care,” said Ashwin Chari, country manager for Philips Philippines.

“Philips is responding to this pressing global need by quickly scaling production of the new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with the needs of healthcare workers and Covid-19 patients in mind while also complying with medical device quality standards. Our hope is that this solution will help to free-up ICU ventilators for use in treating the most severe patients.”

The E30 is authorized for use by the US FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ventilators, which authorizes its use for the duration of the US Health and Human Services Covid-19 public health emergency declaration justifying emergency use of these devices, unless terminated or revoked (after which the products may no longer be used). The Philippine FDA has also cleared the E30 for import and use in the Philippines.