Survey: 83% think up own passwords, half don’t know how to check if they’ve been hacked

A new report from Kaspersky has found that 83% of users are thinking up their own passwords, while 54% say they are unaware about how to check if any of their credentials have already been leaked. This highlights the need for storing passwords more securely, Kaspersky said.

Passwords are the most common method of authentication, but they only work if they are hard to crack and confidential. And with an increasing number of applications requiring them, it can be hard to come up with new ideas for complex passwords and keep them all in your mind – especially when users may be required to change their passwords regularly.

In addition to this challenge of creativity for users, Kaspersky said it is becoming more vital to store passwords securely and look out for possible instances when these credentials could be leaked.

According to Kaspersky’s report, 55% of users claim they remember all of their passwords — which can be difficult if security requirements such as password complexity and uniqueness are to be satisfied. One in five (19%) keep them written in a file or document stored on their computer, while 18% use the browsers on their computers, smartphones, or tablets to store their passwords.

However, there are some ways to check if your password has been leaked. For instance, services such as Have I Been Pwned? maintain a database where users can check if their passwords have been included in public leaks or data breaches without visiting the sketchier parts of the Web.

“Consumers can monitor the spread of personal data, including which passwords might have been leaked. And this is not only for the sake of ‘just being aware’; it also allows individuals to take the right action to minimize any invasion of privacy – along with any wider consequences,” commented Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky.

To ensure the safety of personal data, Kaspersky recommends users: