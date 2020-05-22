PH software firm offers 60-day trial on managed security operations center

Filipino-owned software firm Radenta Technologies announced it is offering a free 60-day Managed Security Operation Center (SOC) access, allowing companies to experience the benefits of using the most advanced Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology without the cost and complexity of owning and administering a SIEM system.

The complementary Managed SOC trial includes: 25 EPS (Events Per Second), up to 10 SIEM Supported Log Sources, 8×5 Support Coverage (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm PST), Standard Reporting and Portal Access.

This is made possible by Global Reconnaissance and Defense Intelligent System (GRIDS), the first fully managed security operations center in the Philippines that is powered by the industry-leading SIEM solution, Micro Focus Arcsight.

GRIDS allows firms the ability to improve threat detection, automate reporting, and reduce complexity associated with security monitoring and log management needs.

It can also help organizations with real-time monitoring, advanced contextual analysis, and better visibility through customized reports and dashboards to proactively prevent, detect and address security threats. A team of highly skilled cyber security analyst and engineers are on guard 24/7 so clients can focus on other pressing matters knowing that your security posture is rock solid.

In face of the ‘New Normal,’ GRIDS offers comprehensive security solutions and services to protect networks and data from the threats that abound in the cyber landscape.

Its Infrastructre Protection secures physical and cloud infrastructure against DDOS attacks and breaches, malicious malware, zero-day exploit and phishing targeting critical data.

Its Intelligence and Analytics collects, monitors, and analyzes security centric events across networks for a more in-depth investigation, response, and remediation against sophisticated multi-vector collaborative attacks.

Its Security Control and Management, meanwhile, curbs and monitors access to assets, limiting it to authorized users, process and devices to mitigate risk and prevent potential breach.

The 60-day free SOC trial, which is good until June 30, 2020, can be accessed here. To know more about GRIDS and other information security solutions, get in touch with Radenta Technologies at (02) 7577 4765, 0908 890 5161, email del.diezma@grids.com.ph, or log on to www.radenta.com or its Facebook page.