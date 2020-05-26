8 teams gear up for MPL-PH season 5 grand finals

The “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines” season 5 (MPL-PH S5) grand finals is set for an epic finale this week.

Powered by Smart Telecommunications and realme, veteran squads Bren Esports and Execration will attempt to regain their glory while newer teams like defending champion Sunsparks and ONIC PH will have to prove their skills once again. Also battling it out are SGD Omega, Blacklist International, BSB and ULVL.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the live broadcasts from May 29 to 31 and win prizes during the Mythical Raffle Draw. They just have to register on the link that will appear during the show to win prizes.

In light of the current situation, MPL-PH will be broadcasted exclusively online in the following channels:

Facebook Live

Tagalog Stream – https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/

English Stream – https://www.facebook.com/MLESPORTS/

YouTube Gaming