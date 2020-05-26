AirAsia boosts contactless procedures, allows check-in 14 days before flight

Budget airline AirAsia has rolled out a number of additional safety procedures prior to the resumption of its flights, including enhanced digital self check-in procedures.

AirAsia check-in kiosks at airport terminals have been designed to perform contactless transactions by scanning QR codes of flight bookings from mobile devices or printed boarding documents. Guests only need to check-in online to generate a code, which will activate the kiosks automatically.

“We look forward to flying with our guests as soon as circumstances allow it. With the hope that the global community is on its way to recovery, we continue to put in place measures that will safeguard the health and wellbeing of our passengers and crew. One way AirAsia is doing this is by maximizing the power of technology in line with our vision of becoming a fully digital company,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

To initiate a contactless transaction at kiosks, guests are advised to check-in first on the AirAsia.com website or mobile app. The generated QR code on their mobile device or printed document after checking-in may then be scanned at the kiosk, which will always be on “active mode” to read QR codes.

Scanning a QR code will automatically print boarding passes and baggage tags without having to touch the kiosk’s screen. Guests may self check-in on the AirAsia.com website and mobile app 14 days up to 1 hour before the scheduled departure time.

AirAsia’s mobile app will also see an enhancement soon where guests can scan their passports via the app itself, facilitating a more streamlined user experience and a seamless and contactless self check-in process. There are also plans to progressively add other features such as travel visa scanning capabilities in the near future.

Meanwhile, measures that will be strictly enforced as part of the safety procedures include physical distancing at check-in and boarding queues. Guests will be required to have their body temperature checked by airport or airline personnel. Protective gear such as face masks will also be required inside the aircraft, and all passengers will be encouraged to practice high personal hygiene throughout the flight.