Presidential adviser RJ Jacinto named replacement for resigned DICT usec Rio

Pres. Rodrigo Duterte has appointed presidential adviser for ICT Ramon “RJ” Jacinto as the new undersecretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), a report from Inquirer.net said on Tuesday, May 26.

File photo shows new DICT undersecretary Ramon “RJ” Jacinto (right) and resigned DICT usec. Eliseo Rio Jr. during a hearing in the Senate

Jacinto, a musician and owner of radio stations around the country, was appointed to his new post last Friday, May 22, according to the report, citing presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. His appointment was made on the same day that Duterte accepted the resignation letter of DICT undersecretary Eliseo M. Rio Jr.

Rio, who submitted his resignation letter way back in January 31 or almost four months ago, said in his interviews with the media that he might have stepped on someone’s toes that led to Duterte’s sudden decision to accept his offer to quit.

Jacinto had earlier clashed with Rio regarding the government’s common tower policy. Rio had opposed Jacinto’s suggestion that only two common tower providers should be allowed by the government for at least four years.

The DICT is pushing for the adoption of a common tower sharing to encourage investment and build more towers in unserved and underserved areas. This, it said, will avoid inefficient duplication of network resources, redundancy of permits, and high cost of operations.