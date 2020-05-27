DOTr, LTFRB tap PayMaya to provide PUV drivers with cashless payments

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) have tapped digital payment firm PayMaya to provide cashless payment options to drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) as quarantine restrictions begin to ease in some parts of the country.

PayMaya is offering various taxi and transport operators and their drivers QR scan-to-pay capabilities via its mobile app, which will also give them access to a digital financial account that they can use for everyday transactions such as bills payments, airtime load reloading, and sending money to friends and family.

As transportation services resume in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), the LTFRB recently issued guidelines mandating taxis and TNVS to adopt cashless payments such as PayMaya as a measure to help curb the further spread of Covid-19.

“Cashless payments particularly in taxis and TNVS vehicles is part of our new norm, and we are glad that our drivers and operators have easy and convenient options such as PayMaya so that they can quickly implement this solution for the safety and benefit of their riders,” added LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III.

PayMaya said drivers and transport operators may also soon receive contactless payments through credit, debit, and prepaid cards via tap-to-pay technology through the other its digital payment solutions.

Operators may also utilize PayMaya’s PayOut disbursement solution to easily distribute salaries and other incentives through their drivers’ PayMaya accounts.

In the past, PayMaya has also partnered with bus and taxi companies in Metro Manila and also in other areas such as Baguio and Cebu, such as in enabling transportation facilities such as the Araneta Bus Port in helping them accept cashless payments through credit and debit cards as well as via PayMaya QR.

On top of helping drivers accept cashless payments, PayMaya will also soon enable them with additional livelihood options – such as offering airtime load purchases, bills payment, and even remittances if they also operate a sari-sari store or any physical store – through other upcoming products and services.

“In the ‘new normal’, we must help everyone adapt to new and safer ways to lead our lives, and that includes the transportation industry. PayMaya is proud to support the government and transport operators not just in helping them accept contactless payments, but to chart the path towards their full recovery as well,” said PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando B. Vea.