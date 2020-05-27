NEDA unveils ICT tools to address logistics issues during Covid-19 outbreak

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has unveiled ICT tools on supply chain and logistics monitoring to help address issues in the movement of goods experienced in the current Covid-19 crisis.

The Supply Chain Analytics (SCAn) Dashboard and the Incident Reporter mobile app were commissioned by NEDA to the Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development (Respond) project in response to complaints by stakeholders on the movement of goods during the pandemic.

NEDA said the ICT tool will be useful in troubleshooting problems in the supply chain for goods and production inputs and in planning supply chain-related interventions during the Covid-19 pandemic and potentially post-pandemic.

The SCAn Dashboard has five key components — incident reports, trip videos for major selected routes, survey of supply chain issues coming from supply chain players, links to other government dashboards, and summary information on the domestic and Asia-Pacific supply chain environment.

NEDA noted that the information contained in the SCAn Dashboard is vital to both the government and the private sector as the dashboard informs government agencies and industry associations of ground-level issues that need to be addressed to ensure that the flow of goods and inputs is unhampered.

The SCAn Reporter, on the other hand, is an app that is downloadable to smartphones and can help reporters of supply chain problems submit information to the SCAn Dashboard so that such problems can be addressed by concerned authorities.

The information that can be submitted through the app include type of reporter — public servant, transport service, concerned citizen, worker, company or industry association — and incident type like real-time quarantine control point problem, permit-related problem, regulations, goods overpricing, and real-time road closures, traffic and accidents.

Photos and videos can also be uploaded in the incident report before submission. If the incident reporter is an industry association member, he or she will be directed to the survey of supply chain issues.