Trends, Check Point power up businesses with consolidated security architecture

We all know that cybersecurity fortifies the ICT infrastructures of today’s businesses. But if businesses aim to reach greater heights, they must go beyond the basic and embrace breakthrough cybersecurity tools and services that will ensure their staying power. Trends and Technologies, Inc. (better known as Trends) has helped businesses get access to tech-enabled solutions that cover various aspects of their operations.

For cybersecurity solutions, Trends has teamed up with Check Point Software Technologies. Trends offers the cost-effective deployment of Check Point Infinity, which is a fully consolidated cybersecurity architecture that protects business and IT infrastructure against Gen V mega cyberattacks across all network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile environments.

Threat response

Many companies have been implementing multiple products of various cyber-security vendors. While this “mix and match” technique may seem like a good solution in theory, it is not reflected in reality. These companies eventually end up with a “patchwork” security architecture that is riddled with security gaps and has no effective centralized management. Obviously, this is bad for business. This is the scenario that Trends and Check Point want to address.

Check Point Infinity brings a full range of benefits for its customers because it consolidates many functions and technologies into a single system. It boasts of the following threat-prevention features:

Advanced threat prevention. It uses the Check Point SandBlast suite against known and unknown cyberthreats. Its proactive evasion-resistant technology maximizes zero-day protection without hindering business productivity.

Real-time threat intelligence. Check Point’s ThreatCloud Managed Security Service uses a combination of the best-of-breed threat prevention technology with expert threat analysis from a global network of threat sensors. It aims to prevent attacks on the network at all times.

Centralized security management. This lets the security team manage security events in real-time through a single pane of glass. In order to identify suspicious activity, track trends, and investigate/mitigate events, Check Point Infinity correlates all types of events from all enforcement points, including endpoints.There is consistent security across all Check Point components with shared threat intelligence across networks.

Business impact

Both Trends and Check Point advocate a stance of threat prevention. After all, it is infinitely better to deflect attacks rather than do damage control. Check Point notes: “[The] reactive approach to cyberattacks is costly and ineffective, complicates security operations, and creates inherent gaps in security posture. It also leaves you unprotected from sophisticated Gen V attacks.”

“The Business Value of a Consolidated Security Architecture,” a white paper published by Check Point, reveals that a consolidated cybersecurity strategy brings game-changing benefits for businesses.

One benefit is the 50% improvement on operational efficiency. A consolidated security system simplifies the procurement and training process. Its simpler architecture also ensures that there are fewer points of failure, as well as less risk associated with upgrades and patches.

The other benefit is the 20% reduction in annual security spend. Maintaining a single architecture reduces the security total cost of ownership by 20%.

Businesses must invest in a unified security architecture. Having a consolidated and centrally managed security platform brings awesome benefits to a company — more so because it can be managed even by a relatively small security team with limited resources. Aside from huge savings, it boosts a company’s business continuity capabilities.

For a free demo, click here to message Trends on Facebook. You can also email info@trends.com.ph to learn more.