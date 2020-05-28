Lenovo makes comeback in PH smartphone market

Lenovo Philippines has decided to re-enter the local smartphone market with the debut of three entry-level price segment devices – the Lenovo K5 Play, K5 Pro, and the S5 Pro, which are all below the P8,000-price point.

According to the China-headquartered company, it will now try to start releasing at least two new phone models for every quarter.

Alongside the smartphone offerings, Lenovo is also introducing an array of smart home solutions and mobile accessories including an intelligent vacuum cleaner, smartwatches, tablets that double as a smart home control hub, earbuds, and a power bank.

Lenovo Philippines president and general manager Michael Ngan shared that a smarter technology does not only stop at solving problems and create opportunities but ultimately transforms the lives of customers.

Aside from being a PC manufacturer, Ngan sees Lenovo providing new cost-effective smartphone devices and smart home technology solutions.

“Our new smartphones bring people closer with integrated AI, powerful mobile processors, intuitive camera setups, and advanced biometric security at a lower price point. Ultimately, these devices and accessories will help create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone,” he said.

The Lenovo K5 Play, retailing for P3,990, sports a 5.7” IPS LCD screen with a screen resolution of 720x1440p. Running the show is Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB and 32GB RAM/ROM configuration. The device also comes equipped with dual rear cameras – a 13MP+2MP setup and in front is an 8MP sensor.

For the Lenovo K5 Pro with a higher price tag starting at P5,990, a 5.99” IPS LCD at 1080x2160p can be spotted. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 636 chip and two RAM options available — 4GB and 6GB with 64GB of internal storage.

At a sub-P6,000 price segment, it is a rarity to find the K5 Pro having 16MP+5MP camera setup for both the front and rear and the rear, as well as a front-facing flash. The device also features USB Type-C connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 4050mAh battery with 18W QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo S5 Pro retailing for P7,495, comes with a 6.2” IPS LCD panel at 1080x2246p, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chip, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and an Adreno 509 GPU.

At its back is a 12MP+20MP camera setup while on the front is a 20MP+8MP shooting configuration. The device also features rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and an infrared camera face unlock capability.

“We want to offer a model for every type of user. Expect our new smartphones to carry the ThinkPad DNA with the same technology found in our PC devices, including some attributes such as enhanced security and power,” Ngan added.

Lenovo’s smart home devices include three tablets that double as smart home control hubs. These include the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (starts at P8,490), the M10 HD (starts at P9,990), and the M10 FHD Plus (starts at P13,990).

Through the Google Assistant function, users can control IoT appliances through voice commands, and can pair the tablets with a smart charging station bundled with every purchase. Each tablet features Dolby Atmos but only the M10 HD and M10 FHD Plus have USB Type-C 2.0 ports.

There are three models for the Lenovo Robot Vacuum Cleaner priced at P19,995 (T1), P24,995 (T1 Pro) and P9,995 (E1). All three are equipped with an Automatic Dirt Disposal function, and can be controlled with Amazon Alexa or through the Google Assistant app.

Lenovo is also debuting audio accessories with Bluetooth 5.0 support. This include the HE08 Neckband Headset (P1,495), the HD 100 Wireless Headset (P1,995), and the HT28 TWS Buds (starts at P2,495).

Meanwhile, powered by the Nordic 5283 processor, the Lenovo Smartwatch S2 retailing for P2,995 has arrived in local shores. Marketed as a fitness-centric accessory, the S2 has sensors that measure motion speed and heart rate.

With its dedicated Sports Mode, the device is best suited for workouts and physical activities. It features a zinc alloy frame, a tempered glass panel, and 3ATM water resistance.

Lenovo will also be selling a 14,000mAh USB-C laptop powerbank for P4,995 that can supply 48Wh-battery life. It comes with two integrated USB-A ports and one USB-C port with PD 3.0 support.

The products are already available across Lenovo authorized resellers nationwide and online, or through the Lenovo Mobile Flagship store on Lazada.