PSA to unveil monitoring system for collecting data on poverty

The Philippine government will soon roll out a community-based monitoring system (CBMS) following the signing of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11315 which will provide large-scale initiative in collecting data to fight against poverty.

PSA chief and national statistician Dennis Mapa (Photo from NEDA)

National statistician Dennis Mapa said the implementation of the program will include the assistance of the local government units, Department of Interior and Local Governments (DILG), and the Philippine Statistical Research and Training Institute.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is the lead implementing agency of the program. Mapa said the primary importance of the CBMS is to target vulnerable households especially during this time of pandemic.

He enumerated the ways forward of the CBMS program which will pave the way in amplifying the services of the local level key indicators of various quality of life aspects in cities and municipalities.

The IRR was crafted in consultation with other national and regional government agencies, international organizations, civic organizations, authors and sponsors of the law from both House of Representatives and the Senate, local officials, planners, academe and the private sector.