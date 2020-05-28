Study stresses role of multi-hybrid cloud platforms to collate mass of information

A new study from Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Oracle, has emphasizes the essential role of multi-hybrid cloud platforms to collate the mass of information that enables analysis of insights and inform business-critical decisions.

Oracle senior vice president Chung Heng

The study, titled “Moving the Needle: Data Management for the Multi-Hybrid Age of IT”, revealed that 82% of the 670 senior technology decision-makers recognize that investing in the right data management strategy will lead to better business outcomes.

But, 73% admit that they have disparate and siloed data strategies that are stopping them from providing business stakeholders with the data they need.

“Organizations in Asia Pacific are making strong progress in terms of unifying data sources and getting on top of data security and governance requirements,” said Chung Heng, senior vice president at Oracle for Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

“But the study also revealed that their intense focus on these areas may be holding them back from realizing some of the benefits of multi-hybrid cloud that they need right now around providing access to unique capabilities and supporting diversification. In fact, only a third of companies in JAPAC appear focused on this aspect of data management as compared to over two-thirds in Europe. They need to make sense of living in a multi hybrid cloud environment as soon as possible, or risk being left behind.”

As the study showed, with increased complexity, compounded by working across different IT environments, 64% of respondents are grappling with the challenge of managing a multi-hybrid infrastructure. Thus, it’s not a surprise if 70% of organizations consider the need to simplify their IT processes as a high priority.

One issue highlighted by the study is that concerns and focus around data security and data governance are limiting businesses from gaining key benefits.

According to the research, the adoption of multi-cloud data hosting is driven by the need for diversification, as well as access to unique capabilities – 6 out of 10 respondents mentioned “accessing specific technology or capabilities” as drivers for their multi-cloud strategy.

However, even though 83% of firms believe that data security requirements are of high or critical priority as they advance along their data management roadmap, half of respondents say they currently lack the ability to adequately ensure data protection and comply with security regulations.

Given these challenges, the study recommended that organizations look to their technology partners for a unified data platform that will provide end-to-end visibility across their hybrid environments, along with the security foundations that are flexible enough to meet current and future data complexities.

