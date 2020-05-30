PH startup develops mobile app for donations to Covid-19

Local technology startup Giving Hero has designed a mobile app to make it easier for individuals make donations to non-government organizations (NGOs).

Many NGOs are currently heavily engaged in the war against Covid-19, particularly in raising much-needed resources for frontliners. As of the last update, Covid-19 cases in the Philippines have breached the 15,000-mark.

Giving Hero, which is one of the incubatees of UPSCALE Innovation Hub in UP Diliman, said the mobile app allows individual donors to make donations to NGOs at their fingertips.

Through a user-friendly interface akin to a social networking app, the mobile app offers a simple, efficient, and fun way of supporting causes. Users can sign up in two ways: either by connecting their Facebook profile or a Google account to the application.

As soon as the donor is registered, they can scroll through participating NGOs, read about their specific fundraising campaigns, and donate accordingly. Transactions are secure and seamless, with options for donating via BPI, GCash, PayPal, and Coins.ph.

Together with the total amount of donations, users can also track their “give count” and the number of beneficiaries supported. The corresponding achievements awarded to donors also make giving rewarding, potentially driving more action to support the organizations in the platform.

Giving Hero said it is already developing the dashboard for NGOs that will feature donor and impact management features, as well as real-time analytics.

According to Junver Arcayna, CEO and co-founder of the startup, the 5% platform fee has been deferred as their way of helping NGOs during this pandemic. “The fees that will be taken out per transaction is only from the fees of the third party payment gateway,” he added.

Giving Hero is already working with another UPSCALE incubatee, AccessiWheels, to facilitate donations seamlessly and efficiently for their volunteer project transporting patients and healthcare workers amidst the lockdown.

The Giving Hero app is available for both Android and iOS: Giving Hero @ Google Play and Giving Hero @ App Store. NGOs who would like to join the platform may get in touch with Giving Hero through Junver Arcayna at junver.arcayna@givinghero.co for registration details and rates.