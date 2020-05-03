Toyota PH rolling out mobile app for better after-sales service

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is launching on Monday, May 4, its MyToyota PH mobile app that allows Toyota owners to book their service appointments anytime and anywhere.

The Japanese carmaker said the mobile app is its way of addressing the changing needs of its customers for after-sales service due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Toyota owners will also have access to the tool’s key features straight from their mobile phones. Inquiries are made easier as customers can directly send messages to their dealers about their booked appointment. The tool also has reminders which is sent 24 hours and an hour prior to their appointment. Job items and service cost estimates are also easily available in the tool,” the company said.

To use the tool, Toyota owners can create a MyToyotaPH account on http://mytoyota.ph/ and register their Toyota vehicles. After this, they can start setting up an appointment by selecting their preferred dealers. The tool can also be added to their mobile device’s home screen through the browser’s settings for easier access.

The tool will be available to dealers that will be open according to each area’s respective quarantine periods. All Toyota dealers nationwide will be available for service booking after the quarantine period.

Furthermore, Toyota dealerships will now be accommodating confirmed service appointments only to ensure everyone’s safety by promoting social distancing.