JobStreet PH lists work-from-home gigs in new microsite

Online job portal JobStreet Philippines has launched a new microsite that links up ready-to-work job seekers to potential employers who are in need of urgent employment applicants.

JobStreet Philippines country head Philip Gioca said there are now more employers who are actually actively recruiting and that there is a way for applicants “to signal hirers” that they are open to urgent hiring.

“The Covid-19 has introduced a new normal to us and it will continue to exist for quite some time. JobStreet is continuously stimulating the job market as part of our commitment to empower jobseekers and hirers during this trying time,” said Gioca.

The website’s #TogetherAhead initiative will focus on highlighting home-based and freelance employment opportunities, which are now posted on its dedicated Covid-19 Jobs and Resources Hub.

Aside from showing open positions, the #TogetherAhead program will also supply current job reports, assist candidates, and provide special aid for hirers. The “SanaOL jobs by JobStreet” also lists more than 15,000 online teaching jobs and 1,600 work-from-home opportunities.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Metro Manila was the hardest hit region, resulting in the highest displacement figure in the Philippines. Roughly two million Filipino workers reportedly displaced during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

JobStreet said the following industries are presently hiring:

Call center / IT-enabled services / BPO (41%), Government jobs (15%),

Education (9%), \

Banking / Financial services (4%), and

Computer / IT (Software) (4%).

Also based on JobStreet’s internal data, the job roles remaining widely available on the platform include Call Center Agent (10%), Teacher (7%), Nurse (5%), and Engineer (4%).