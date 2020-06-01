Smart bags ‘CLOY’ star Hyun Bin as celebrity endorser

Mobile operator Smart Communications has formally unveiled its new campaign featuring South Korean superstar Hyun Bin, who has endeared many Filipinos with his hit K-dramas, particularly “Crash Landing on You (CLOY)” on Netflix.

This is the first time a local telecoms firm has tapped a South Korean celebrity to be the face of its brand. Top company executives said in an online press launch that Hyun Bin was scheduled to grace the local launch of the campaign but the Covid-17 pandemic scuttled the plan. Smart said they will endeavor to bring him over to the Philippines while he is under contract for a year.

“The ‘Hyun Bin Phenomenon’ is pretty much due to digital technology — Filipinos have developed the craze because they are able to stream his shows, hear the buzz about him online, share their excitement with their friends, and even get to interact with him through social media,” said Jane Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.

Hyun Bin first won the hearts of Filipinos in 2005 when a local TV network aired a Tagalog-dubbed version of his romantic comedy drama, ‘My Name Is Kim Sam Soon.’

In Smart’s latest TV commercial, Hyun Bin rides a sports car and zooms past the city streets. The ad concludes with Hyun Bin delivering Smart’s new tagline in Filipino, “Simple. Smart Ako.”

“’Simple. Smart Ako’ sums up our company’s approach all this time to make amazing technology available, and more importantly, simple for every Filipino,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, Smart President and CEO and PLDT chief revenue officer.

Smart said it offers Giga Video for subscribers who want to binge-watch the latest K-dramas, online shows and series, and Giga Stories for those who love sharing their experiences on social media.

Smart also offers Giga Games for mobile gamers, and Giga Music for those who want their daily dose of tunes and podcasts, and Giga Work for easy access to a wide range of productivity apps to make work and school life simpler and more convenient.