DICT regional clusters offer month-long free webinars

As part of the month-long observance of the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Month this June, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) regional clusters have lined up free webinars aimed at preparing individuals in transitioning to the “new normal”.

Participants such as teachers and students can learn more about and be trained in using ICT tools and solutions in transitioning to digital or virtual education. Meanwhile, government and private employees will be introduced to ways on how to maximize ICT at work. Webinars on cybersecurity, digital literacy, and “technopreneurship” will also be available to the general public.

“Each DICT regional cluster developed these webinars to serve the needs of the people in their area. We hope that these online trainings will help Filipinos in their transition to the new normal through the use of ICT,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said. “This is part of DICT’s contribution in helping the government, through the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of emerging Infectious Diseases, in mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The webinars are in line with the National ICT Month’s theme “Maximizing ICT for the New Normal,” as well as the department’s directive to its ICT Literacy and Competency Development Bureau (ILCDB), Cybersecurity Bureau, and Regional Offices to formulate and facilitate the conduct of webinars aimed at capacitating and upskilling the ICT competencies of teachers, administrators, educators, and students in different public and private educational institutions, and state universities and colleges (SUCs).

The webinars will be livestreamed at the DICT Facebook page. Users may directly contact each regional cluster for the tentative schedule of webinars and for more information on how to participate.