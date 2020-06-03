DOST opens slots for 2021 undergraduate scholarships for STEM courses

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has opened its scholarship program for students wanting to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The DOST’s Science Education Institute (SEI) has announced the availability of scholarship slots for the 2021 DOST-SEI S&T Undergraduate Scholarships for incoming Grade 12 students in AY 2020-2021 who intend to pursue STEM courses when they enroll in college next year.

“Amid the uncertainty, we soldier on in providing scholarship opportunities for college studies. The DOST Scholarship invites talented Filipino youth to pursue STEM-related careers and take active participation in research and development (R&D) activities. We hope to have more scientists especially in this changing world” DOST-SEI director Josette T. Biyo said.

Applicants for the scholarship must be natural-born Filipinos of good moral character and in good health. Application is open to students in the STEM strand. Those in the non-STEM strand may also apply provided they belong to the top 5% of their graduating class.

Students who belong to families whose socio-economic status does not exceed the cut-off values for certain indicators may apply for RA 7687 program, otherwise, applicants may apply for the Merit Scholarship Program.

To be able to enjoy the scholarship, applicants should pass the 2021 S&T Undergraduate Scholarships Examination and pursue a Bachelor of Science degree program in any of the priority fields of study at a state university or college or any private higher education institution that is recognized by the Commission on Higher Education as Center of Excellence or Center of Development or with at least FAAP Level III accreditation for the BS program that they intend to enroll in.

For the complete list of requirements, priority programs, and study placements, visit SEI’s website. Interested applicants may apply online. The deadline for online application is on 28 August 2020. The date of nationwide qualifying examination is on 25 October 2020.