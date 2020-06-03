Foodpanda now delivers grocery items from partner shops

On-demand food delivery app foodpanda has announced that it now offers grocery and essential items delivery from a variety of partner retailers nationwide.

The delivery firm said customers can now order products and groceries without any minimum order requirement and have the items delivered right to their doorsteps at an average delivery time of 25 minutes or less.

Among its list of partner shops are 7-Eleven for essentials goods, Racks for ready-to-cook entrees from meats to seafood, Tous Les Jours for frozen bread, and Subway’s deli sandwiches, as well as Coffee Project and Bo’s Coffee.

With more than a hundred partners onboard and growing every day, foodpanda said it is aiming to expand an even broader range of lifestyle and convenience offerings for its customers.

“In the Philippines, we know that comfort and convenience is king. That’s why with the launch of shops, consumers now have the ability to take control of their time, effort, and money as the platform now officially offers a one-stop-shop of everything they need from personal care, household items to other staples. shops provide foodpanda users more options and upgrades so they will never have to run out of everyday essentials,” said Paolo Biondi Te, head of grocery at foodpanda.

“With this newly added service, we’re confident that this will bring delight and satisfaction to our customers who need easy access to their daily essentials, while providing elevated experiences to Filipinos’ everyday lives.”

Foodpanda said its business growth is fueled by its network of partnerships, technological platform, and dispatch algorithm.

Available on the foodpanda app, users can avail of the service by entering the delivery address, choosing the shop, and placing an order. The merchant will then prepare the items and when ready, the courier delivers the items at once. The customer can also track the rider in real-time.