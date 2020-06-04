DOST deploys 4 new tech solutions to fight Covid-19

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), through the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), has deployed four new technologies developed by Filipino researchers to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Ranging from robotics to logistics support, the locally developed technologies are:

The mobile disinfection chamber developed by USHER led by Dr. Francis Aldrine Uy to mitigate the spread of disease

1. Go-Clean Disinfection Chamber – Created by USHER Technologies, a DOST-PCIEERD and Mapua University spin-off company, it is a mobile disinfection chamber that sanitizes the body of a person entering the enclosure. Proper protocols are designed in order to ensure protection of sensitive areas such as the eyes, nose, and mouth from possible irritation brought about by the disinfectant mist.

It can be installed at the entrance of hospitals and other establishments, and it provides sanitation thru misting of electrolyzed saline solution or Anolyte that takes up only to 5 to 10 seconds per person. Anolyte is a lethal disinfectant for bacteria and viruses but is very safe for people and the environment. It has been well known to scientists since the early 1900s and is produced through a process of electrolysis using only brine solution and tap water.

The key component produced is hypochlorous acid (HOCl) which occurs naturally in the human body; white blood cells actually produce minute quantities of HOCl when fighting off infections.

The unit comes in single and dual chamber variants — the wet chamber for disinfectant fog and misting, may include a thermal scanner, automatic alcohol dispenser, rack for disinfecting materials and further development will include breathing pattern determination, and coughing detection system. The biggest advantage of Go-Clean will be its Hoclomac system that will allow the chamber to produce its own disinfection solution. This will be the 1st and one of a kind in the world.

The group can produce around 4 to 5 units of their Go-Clean system per week. It has already deployed a total of eleven Go-Clean units at the following locations:

four units in Quezon City,

one in Camp Crame,

one at the Development Bank of the Philippines (Makati),

one at the Lung Center of the Philippines

one in Camp Aguinaldo,

two in Santiago City and

one at the DOST Science Heritage Building.

For more information, please visit their official Facebook page, website, and/or email at faauy@usher.ph.

TrAMS+ developed by UP Diliman is an online needs and distribution tracker for Philippine medical supplies

2. Tracing for Allocation of Medical Supplies (TrAMS+) – In partnership with UP Diliman, TrAMS+ is an online geographic system developed for tracking information regarding health facilities’ medical resources. This system relies on crowdsourced and volunteered information that may be used by government agencies, donors, and other interested parties as a tool for effective response in distribution of the much-needed medical resources.

The project team will regularly update its database and display the daily inventory of hospitals, improvement of website features, design of mobile app, among others.

For more information, please visit their official Facebook page, website, and/or email at trams.upd@up.edu.ph.

UST’s LISA robot allows virtual communication between medical personnel and COVID+ patients to prevent virus transmission

3. LISA Robot: Logistic Indoor Service Assistant Telepresence Robot – LISA robot, developed by Anthony James C. Bautista, a professor from the University of Santo Tomas, is a remote-controlled wheeled device that offers virtual communication between medical personnel and Covid-19 patients by means of a computer, tablet or smartphone with wireless internet connectivity. Also, it has a box that holds the medicines for patients.

LISA robot has three levels of automation:

Level 1 is the most basic automation where the medical personnel can control the LISA robot through a handheld transmitter sending commands to a receiver;

Level 2 automation allows the robot to be controlled over a WiFi anytime, anywhere; and

Level 3 automation is based on Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) wherein the robot makes a map of the hospital and navigates through obstacles using 2D Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor.

While levels 2 and 3 automation will be implemented after the Covid-19 pandemic due to limited resources brought by the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), level 1 automation is low-cost, easy to build using readily available materials, and can be controlled by an operator at 5-10 meters away.

The first model has received positive feedback from Dr. Emilito Santos of Pasig Doctors Medical Center and Dr. Marcellus Francis Ramirez of UST Hospital who tested the unit last April 6.

While the production of one unit usually takes 4 to 5 days, the project targets to produce at least four units of level 1 automation for its beneficiaries including UST Hospital, Pasig Doctors Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, and Binangonan Lake View Hospital.

For the tech’s full description, please visit this site.

Project RAMDAM serves as portal between community citizens and the government about relief distribution activities

4. Project RAMDAM or Resource Allocation Management, Distribution, and Monitoring – The system developed by Geographic Innovations for Development Solutions (GrIDS) in partnership with DOST, is a Covid-19 initiative composed of a mobile app and a Web portal that could serve as a platform for residents and LGUs to share accurate information regarding relief packs and cash assistance distribution.

The system aims to provide efficient data management and monitoring for the LGUs and feedback and request mechanism for the residents. The team field tested this innovation in some barangays of Los Baños, Laguna and is currently preparing the pilot testing results for possible nationwide implementation.

For more information, please visit the Project RAMDAM Facebook page or email the team at grids.inc.ph@gmail.com.

DOST undersecretary for research and development Rowena Cristina Guevara expressed gratitude to Filipino researchers who worked tirelessly in coming up with needed solutions and moving with top speed.

“Getting innovative products, processes and services in the hands of those at the forefront of the Covid-19 response is our goal as we make change happen through research and development” she said.