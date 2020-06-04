Home / I.T. News / SC allows more courts to hear cases via videoconferencing

2020-06-04

Saying that hearings through videoconferencing will continue despite the lifting of the lockdown, the Supreme Court has authorized more courts nationwide to conduct the pilot-testing of its videoconferencing initiative.

