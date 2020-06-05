Grab unveils Mastercard-powered GrabPay Card in PH

Ride-hailing app Grab has launched GrabPay Card in the Philippines, a digital-first prepaid card powered by Mastercard that brings the convenience of cashless payments to more Filipinos.

In a survey conducted by Mastercard in the Philippines in April 2020, 40% of Filipino consumers are now using contactless payments more often in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The introduction of the GrabPay Card in the Philippines, according to Grab, is align with its direction to promote safer payments by doubling down on cashless services that help curb the spread of the virus. The GrabPay Card is a digital version that gives the user complete control via the Grab app.

“As cities slowly get back on their feet after months of lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, digital payments become the critical enabler to embrace this new reality. The launch of the digital GrabPay Card powered by Mastercard supports our mission of providing safer transactions and bringing more cashless opportunities to Filipinos not only for local transactions but also everywhere in the world,” said Jonny Bates, head of GrabPay Philippines.

Digital GrabPay Card Features

The GrabPay digital card expands Grab’s online merchant ecosystem, allowing users, regardless of whether they have a bank account, to transact online at nearly 53 million merchants worldwide that accept Mastercard cards.

As a digital-first card, the GrabPay card details are stored within the Grab app. It has an in-app card lock function enabled by Face ID and fingerprint biometric security, and PIN-protection that allow users to suspend payments in case of lost cards or suspicious transactions.

Users can earn GrabRewards points for transactions made in millions of merchant-partners that accept Mastercard.

GrabPay Card users get mobile protection insurance allowing them to pay for mobile postpaid phone bills using the GrabPay Card and receive protection against accidental damage or theft. The card is also equipped with e-commerce protection that allows users to receive coverage for online transactions in the event that a wrong and/or defective item is delivered, and incomplete or non-delivery of the item.

To use the GrabPay Card, simply upgrade the GrabPay wallet by following the in-app verification process: