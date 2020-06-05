Study prescribes 6 building blocks for systems resilience in times of disruption

Tech giant Accenture has released a new research detailing six building blocks of systems resilience, as well as recommended actions, for organizations to take moving forward, especially in relation to future disruptions.
The company said the unfolding Covid-19 crisis is putting systems resilience to the test like never before. IT and business leaders, it said, must ensure that their organizations can continue to operate through the unprecedented disruption by quickly addressing the stability of critical business processes and underlying systems.
Systems resilience describes a system’s ability to operate during a major disruption or crisis, with minimal impact on critical business and operational processes. This means preventing outages, mitigating their impact, or recovering from them.
“Based on our research, most companies are already starting with a significant gap in systems resilience. In 2019, Accenture conducted a vast survey of 8,300 companies that revealed only a small minority have cracked the code on systems resilience,” the company said.
Accenture said companies should build up their capacity using the six building blocks of systems resilience:
1. Elastic Digital Workplace
Quickly enable remote work with a focus on culture, technologies, communications and policies — at extraordinary speed and scale.
2. Hyper Automation
Accelerate existing automation investments to mitigate the impact of systems disruption, free up human resource capacity and streamline IT workforce management.
3. Architecture & Performance Engineering
Quickly resolve critical systems availability and performance constraints and scale applications to meet business demand.
4. Cloud Acceleration & Optimization
Navigate extreme surges or drops in demand, manage risk, deploy instant innovation and optimize cloud costs.
5. Service Continuity
Quickly source and onboard skilled resources to support critical in-flight services or deliver new IT projects.
6. Cybersecurity
Secure your customers, people and systems wherever they are to counter the bad actors who seek to take advantage during a crisis.