Taxi rides on ‘hirna’ app now accepts PayMaya QR payments

Digital payment firm PayMaya said it is equipping ride-hailing app “hirna” and its partner-taxi drivers with the ability to accept cashless payments in accordance with the government’s directive to promote a safer and more convenient commute for the riding public.

Soon, users of the hirna ride-hailing app currently available in the cities of Davao, Iloilo, Butuan, and Bacolod can book rides and pay using PayMaya QR and do away with the need to pay their fares using cash, which is seen to aiding the spread of the virus causing the Covid-19 disease.

hirna and its partner-drivers are among the first transportation service providers that PayMaya is empowering with digital payments capabilities in support of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) mandate requiring transport providers to offer contactless payment options to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Drivers can begin accepting cashless payments through PayMaya QR by installing the PayMaya Negosyo app (http://pymy.co/PayMayaNegosyo) on their phones, where they only need to register and upload a valid ID in order to apply for an account and receive a QR code in as fast as 24 hours.

Through the PayMaya Negosyo app, drivers need not go through complex application process just to have their own QR code that can be scanned by their passengers for safe, contactless payments. They also get a digital financial account specifically built for micro entrepreneurs, with higher account limits and other features helpful for business.

“When we launched hirna, our promise was to provide a safe, reliable, and convenient transportation option to commuters. By providing our passengers with digital payment options through PayMaya, we are helping ensure a safer ride whenever they book a ride with one of our partner taxis,” said hirna president and CEO Francisco “Coco” Mauricio.

On the enterprise side, PayMaya is also enabling hirna with cashless payments acceptance via PayMaya Checkout so that its driver-partners can easily pay their requisite fees using their PayMaya Negosyo accounts.

“We are excited to work with hirna and its partner drivers in promoting cashless adoption in their ecosystems as part of the ‘new normal’. Enabling safe transportation for all through digital payments is part of our thrust with our partnership with the DOTr and the LTFRB. By supporting digital payments for the transportation sector, PayMaya’s cashless solutions provide greater safety and more convenience for operators, drivers and commuters,” added PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan.

PayMaya earlier expressed its support for the directive released by the DOTr and LTFRB encouraging the use of contactless payments in public utility vehicles as part of the measures in what is dubbed as the “new normal.”

Any PUV driver can now accept digital payments just by downloading the PayMaya Negosyo app. Currently, PayMaya is finalizing partnerships with a number of taxi, bus, and TNVS operators and drivers to quickly enable them with cashless payment acceptance through PayMaya QR as well as card acceptance in their fleets and digital booking channels.

Operators may also utilize PayMaya’s PayOut disbursement solution to easily distribute salaries and other incentives through their drivers’ PayMaya accounts.

Previously, PayMaya has equipped taxi operators in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Baguio. It has also enabled the first digital bus ticketing system with the Araneta Bus Port for cashless payments through credit and debit cards as well as via PayMaya QR.