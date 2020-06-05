VST ECS teams up with VMware to launch ‘Demo Lab’ for SMEs, startups

Tech distributor VST ECS Phils. Inc. has announced the launch of its VMware Demo Lab – a testbed platform where small-medium enterprises, as well as start-ups, can collaborate and learn how they can harness cutting-edge digital technologies to strengthen business resiliency while accelerating their pace of innovation.

With Filipinos spending a total of $4.7 billion on online purchases and $286 million on digital services alone , the country’s mobile-first, app-driven digital economy is on the upswing and SMEs are stepping up their digital transformation efforts to adapt to this fast-growing sector.

According to a recent study, eight out of 10 SMEs in the Philippines recognize the value of digital technology, but many have also cited challenges in adopting these new technologies due to the upfront cost of new tools and technology, and the perception that replacing old processes and systems would be too difficult.

Amidst this critical juncture, SMEs need to ensure operational stability as they recalibrate and adapt to the new business environment. To help SMEs overcome the digital adoption barriers and boost innovation, VST ECS has launched the demo lab as a platform and testbed for start-ups and small businesses to access digital tools, to spur innovation and experimentation. Through this platform, Filipino businesses will gain access to technologies that will help them improve productivity, speed up product time-to-market while reducing business costs, giving them the opportunity to build their long-term competitiveness.

“Innovation and business continuity are core to the success of any organization in this current business environment. I would like to congratulate VST ECS on the launch of this Demo Lab – a powerful testbed that will help catalyze innovation for Filipino businesses at this very important moment in time as they pivot towards the future,” said Walter So, country manager of VMware Philippines.

“VMware is honored to be able to provide the technology to power this Demo Lab and with this partnership, we hope local businesses will be able to achieve greater agility, resiliency and scalability, so they can continue to grow and contribute towards the Philippines’ innovation economy.”

To further support organizations with their business continuity needs, VMware is also extending the free trials of Workspace ONE and Horizon 7, which include deployment options for Horizon 7 on-premises and Horizon 7 on VMware Cloud on AWS for 90 days and up to 100 devices through July 31, 2020. With these tools available for free for an extended period of time, SMEs will be able to equip employees with seamless and better secure access to critical business applications and respond to shifting customer demands quickly and effectively.

“VMware technology has long been the gold standard for enterprises around the world and we are excited to be able to offer this to SMEs and start-ups in the Philippines. With the launch of this Demo Lab, small businesses will now have access to incredible enterprise-grade innovations that will go a long way towards strengthening the Philippines’ innovation ecosystem. Together with VMware, we would like to call upon all entrepreneurs, innovators and business partners to collaborate with us on this journey as well,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO VST ECS Phils Inc.