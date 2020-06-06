House bill seeks use of gov’t-owned TV, radio networks for distance learning

Two committees of the House of the Representatives held a joint hearing on Wednesday, June 3, to tackle a bill that would allow the government to tap state-owned television and radio stations for distance learning.

Pasig City representative Roman Romulo

The joint online hearing was conducted by the Committee on Metro Manila Development and Committee on Basic Education and Culture chaired by Manila representative Manuel Luis Lopez and Pasig representative Roman Romulo, respectively.

House Bill 6922 mandates government-owned TV and radio networks to function as the medium for education in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan informed the panel about the plan of DepEd, the Presidential Communications Operations Office, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to utilize the facilities of IBC-13 for a middle- to long-term Television Learning Program.

The plan, which will be presented to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte next month, is among the educational platforms being considered by government agencies.