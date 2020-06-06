Smart unveils new LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plans

Mobile operator Smart Communications has launched its new LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plans under Smart Bro, which are said to be twice faster than old pocket WiFi devices.

The new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi makes use of carrier aggregation, a feature that enables it to combine multiple signals from different cell sites for an improved data connection.

Designed for multitasking and sharing, the new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi also enables users to connect up to 10 WiFi-ready smartphones, tablets, or laptops for simultaneous online sessions.

With it, users no longer have to go through the hassle of having to use their phone as a WiFi hotspot, which uses up their phone’s data allocation and drain their battery more quickly.

The new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plans start at P699 per month, under a 12-month contract. These come with monthly open access data allocation ranging from 6GB to 15GB to cover all online activities.

All Smart Bro plans also come with the data rollover feature so that unused data from the previous month shall be carried over to the next month.

To sign up for a new Smart Bro LTE-Advanced Pocket WiFi Plan, customers can visit the Smart Online Store or head to select Smart Stores in Metro Manila.