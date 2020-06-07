Toyota PH announces e-sports race, virtual showroom

Toyota Motor Philippines has announced the launch of its latest online e-sports program and a virtual showroom that makes car-buying a safer and richer experience.

The company said it came up with the GR Supra GT Cup Asia e-sports program since mass gatherings like physical races are expected to be limited, if not disallowed, in the coming months.

The GR Supra GT Cup Asia – Philippines, an e-racing event under Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsports program, will be fully held online and will be open to the public, ages 18 and above.

“Finally, Toyota fans can participate in our sports program at the comfort and safety of their own homes. We also expect this activity to reach a wider and younger audience, based on the profile of gamers,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto.

The online e-race, using Toyota’s sports car icon, the GR Supra, is expected to start in July 2020. Winners of the e-race will get a chance to participate in the regional finals, the GR Supra GT Cup – Asia.

The Japanese carmaker said the GR Supra GT Cup Asia – Philippines is a safe alternative to its flagship motorsports event — The Vios Racing Festival, which won’t be held this year as it is usually held in three legs from the second to the fourth quarter.

“We look forward to a better 2021 Vios Racing Festival Season where we can go back to the tracks again and feel the heat and excitement. But for now, we invite everyone to join the GR Supra GT Cup Asia E-Sports Program,” Okamoto said.

Meanwhile, the company said customers can now feel an actual showroom experience through a digital platform called Toyota Virtual Showroom that allows users to select their preferred vehicle and get a 360-view of the car model’s exterior and interior.

Once the customer has chosen a vehicle, payment estimates can be calculated in the site and personal details may be submitted to connect the customer to their dealership of choice. Dealer representatives will then contact the customer to address further inquiries, offer official quotation, and facilitate car purchase.

“With the current situation where safety takes a priority, we designed our virtual showroom to simulate the actual customer’s buying journey without leaving the comfort of their homes,” explained Cristina Arevalo, TMP first vice president for brand and product planning cluster.

“They can rotate the exterior view as if walking around the actual vehicle, or manipulate the interior view to see detailed specifications. They can even have a sample a computation and prepare the required vehicle purchase documents ahead of time. This way, they are better equipped when they finally visit the dealer. Even interested customers who reside outside the country can take advantage of the virtual showroom.”