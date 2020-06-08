Grab PH launches subsidized fleet service for healthcare workers

As ride-hailing services resume, Grab Philippines has launched GrabBayanihan Car — a specialized fleet temporarily dedicated to healthcare workers of Grab’s partner hospitals and clinics.

Piloting with 400 volunteer drivers, each GrabBayanihan Car will ferry one healthcare worker to and from registered hospitals and medical facilities at a time, in accordance with the government’s social distancing guidelines.

Following the curfew hours implemented by the government, the GrabBayanihan Car service will be available every day from 5:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

To reduce the risk of contamination, each GrabBayanihan Car will have a non-permeable acetate barrier to separate the driver from the passenger and will be required to undergo daily deep disinfection at the sanitation hubs. Likewise, vehicles part of the GrabBayanihan Car service will not receive bookings made from other GrabCar services and are required to keep the utmost level of hygiene and sanitation.

Grab said volunteer driver-partners have undergone hygiene and infection prevention training and will be provided with free face masks, disinfectant, monthly hospital assistance, monthly MedPadala allowance, one prepaid HMO health card, life insurance, fully-subsidized vehicle disinfection, and unlimited consultation in Family Doc clinics.

GrabBayanihan volunteer driver-partners will each receive guaranteed earnings for a minimum of eight hours of service rendered, as well as a reduced commission to allow them to earn more by serving healthcare workers.

Interested health workers are encouraged to approach their hospital administrators to request the GrabBayanihan Car service for their entire hospital. Hospital administrators may fill up an application to indicate their interest to join the ride service. A Grab representative will be in touch with the hospital to help them set up the service.