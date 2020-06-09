SEC to continue accepting company registration via email

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will continue offering its company registration and monitoring services online to protect and promote public health amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aside from applications for company registration, the agency now accepts requests for monitoring of corporations, status of corporations, certificates of no derogatory information through email.

The transacting public may likewise email applications for Amendment of Articles of Incorporation/ Partnership and Bylaws, Increase or Decrease of Capital Stock, Creation of Additional Paid-in Capital, Corporate Reorganization, Equity Restructuring, and Amendment or Conversion of SEC License, among others.

The SEC will receive petitions such as those for Change of Name, Correction, Revocation, Voluntary Dissolution, Lifting of Order of Suspension or Revocation, Cancellation or Substitution of Payment in relation to the use of properties that require ownership registration as paid-up capital through email as well.

The transacting public may file such applications with the SEC Company Registration and Monitoring Department (CRMD) at the email addresses specified in a notice posted on SEC’s website on June 3.

Meanwhile, the SEC will continue accepting and processing applications for the registration of domestic corporations with at least five incorporators, foreign corporations, and partnerships online through the Company Registration System.

Corporations with less than five incorporators, including one person corporations (OPCs), may still register using the online Interim Registration System launched in April.

Registrant OPCs and corporations with less than five incorporators may submit their supplemental requirements such as the Foreign Investment Act Form and Authenticated Board Resolutions through email.

Capital market professionals may likewise continue registering and paying for their annual fees through the Capital Market Participants Registry System.

Only applications that have already been assessed and approved for payment through online processing will be entertained at the SEC main office within the PICC Complex in Pasay City, from 8AM to 5PM , from Monday to Friday.

The CRMD will limit its face-to-face services to receiving of proof of payment, hard copies of approved applications, and supplemental documents; releasing of Certificates of Incorporation or Amendment, Confirmation of Payment, Orders and Petitions; and Registration of Stock and Transfer/ Membership Book.

Applications processed prior to the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) last March 17, 2020 shall be entertained for the release of documents for payment and for the issuance of payment assessment forms.

Applicants whose submissions have not been approved for payment but have been pre-processed prior to the ECQ period may also claim their documents at the SEC main office. However, they must further undergo online processing and comply with the requirements through email.