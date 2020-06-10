Lenovo PH rolls out ThinkCentre work-from-home bundles

PC maker Lenovo is offering a special work-from-home technology productivity suite which bundles together its latest devices and services designed to bolster a company’s capacity to work from anywhere.

Headlining Lenovo’s work from home technology bundles is the ThinkCentre M90n Nano workstation which delivers powerful performance through its 8th Gen Intel processor despite being only 179mm x 88mm x 22mm small and having a starting weight of 1.6 lbs.

Its several ports, including powered USB Type-C, allow it to be hooked up to peripherals such as projectors, monitors, keyboard, and mouse without unnecessary cable clutter in workspaces. The device is WiFi-ready and has two additional USB 3.1 ports that enable lightning-quick data transfers.

Lenovo recommends two displays for the ThinkCentre M90n – the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 22” and the ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5”monitors. The ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One monitor assures a clutter-free workspace through its 1920×1080 borderless LED panel which gives a clearer view of worksheets and projects and a clip that can tuck all cables in, thereby eliminating cable eyesore.

Meanwhile, the T22i provides a clear display of 1920×1080 resolution with a near edgeless IPS-type screen, providing vivid color in images from a wide-viewing angle.

To connect the ThinkCentre M90n Nano to a display, Lenovo offers the ThinkCentre Nano TIO Cube or ThinkCentre Nano Monitor Clamp. Both accessories easily hook up the ThinkCentre M90n Nano to the monitor, thus allowing users to create a lean working environment.

Lenovo is also offering the USB-C Laptop Power Bank 14000 mAh. Despite measuring only124 mm x 83.5mm x 22.5mm and with a starting weight of 0.64 lbs, it provides 48 Wh battery life which is enough to boot up the ThinkCentre M90n on a mobile workspace environment.

Through its additional two USB-A ports, the device supports simultaneous charging, allowing the charging of a notebook and power bank at the same time. It also has fast-charging capabilities, with less than two hours of charging time already capable of providing up to 80% battery capacity.

To complete the work-from-home setup, Lenovo is also including the Lenovo Professional Ultraslim Wireless Combo Keyboard and Mouse into the bundle.

Made to give users maximum comfort, it features a 2.5-zone ultraslim keyboard at only 12 mm (0.47 in) thick. The accompanying mouse, on the other hand, has an adjustable DPI of up to 3200. Less hassle in connecting is assured through their single Nano USB receiver which saves the need to attach both devices through USB ports.

From now until June 30, 2020, companies can choose from the two Lenovo work-from-home technology bundles.

ThinkCentre Nano Bundle 1 – P50,390

ThinkCentre M90n with Intel i3-8145U processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 Pro

ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 22 Gen3 monitor

ThinkCentre Nano TIO Cube

Lenovo Professional Ultraslim Wireless Combo Keyboard and Mouse

Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank 14000 mAh

ThinkCentre Nano Bundle 2 – P51,890

ThinkCentre M90n with Intel i5-8265U processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Windows 10 Pro

ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5”

ThinkCentre Nano Monitor Clamp

Lenovo Professional Ultraslim Wireless Combo Keyboard and Mouse

Both bundles also come with Lenovo’s Advanced Solutions for Remote Work service, a suite of solutions designed to help businesses easily transition to work-from-home arrangements. By combining Lenovo’s proprietary services, namely, Premier Support (24/7 dedicated hotline to Lenovo engineers, comprehensive hardware and OEM support), Premium Care (real-time solutions on first contact, ‘Getting started’ and ‘How-to’ support, assistance with hardware and software issues), and Accidental Damage Protection (coverage for accidental drops, spills, bumps, electrical surges, damage to LCD screen), Lenovo is covering all bases and issues that employees are bound to encounter while working remotely.