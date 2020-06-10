Manila is pilot site of Grab PH program for displaced trike drivers

Grab Philippines has selected the City of Manila as the pilot site for its new onboarding program for Manila tricycle drivers who have been affected by the pandemic.
The ride-hailing firm is partnering with local government partners across Metro Manila for its GrabBayanihan program which aims to help Filipinos respond and recover from the pandemic.
At least 20,000 displaced workers and tricycle drivers, and 5,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are expected to benefit from the socio-economic recovery initiative.
Starting off with Manila, Grab will be providing livelihood opportunities to at least 2,000 tricycle drivers and displaced workers in the city whereby they will be trained and onboarded as GrabFood and GrabExpress delivery-partners.
Likewise, Grab will be providing market access to at least 500 of the greatly affected MSMEs in the city so that they may continue operating their businesses digitally through the Grab app.
“We have always placed our faith in the hard work, dedication, and determination of the people of Manila most especially during these trying times. With responsible use of technology as well as our enduring partnership with the City of Manila, we hope to continue helping our kababayans who have been greatly affected by the pandemic get back on their feet through the many livelihood opportunities available on our Grab platform,” said Brian Cu, Grab Philippines president.
Under the GrabBayanihan socio-economic recovery program, individuals who are interested in being part of Grab’s Food or Express Delivery Fleet must be:
Meanwhile, small business owners who wish to be part of the program must have the necessary business permits and other requirements issued by the City of Manila. Interested parties are highly encouraged to prepare their documents and to visit their Public Employment Service Office (PESO) for an initial assessment.