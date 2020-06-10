PayMaya pitches cashless option for BIR, SSS payments

Even as most of the quarantine rules have been relaxed across the country, digital payment firm PayMaya said it is safer and more efficient for Filipinos to pay their government dues online.

Government agencies such as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Social Security System (SSS) have announced a final extension for tax filing and membership dues, respectively, until June 15, 2020.

Citizens can pay for their BIR and SSS dues using their PayMaya accounts from the safety and comfort of their homes. For BIR, convenience fees are waived when they pay using the Pay Bills section of the app, while they can get a chance to earn up to 100% cashback when they pay their fees using their PayMaya accounts via the SSS mobile app.

Aside from BIR and SSS, PayMaya has also enabled more government agencies and units with the ability to accept card and e-wallet payments.

These agencies and units include the PAG-IBIG Fund, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC), and the City of Valenzuela, among others.

PayMaya has also partnered with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transport Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB) to equip public utility vehicles (PUVs) such as taxis, buses, and TNVS cars with cashless payments acceptance for commuters.

“We support the government’s efforts to fasttrack digitalization efforts for better delivery of public service. This is in line with increasing efficiencies in government services as the country moves towards the New Normal post-pandemic. We at PayMaya are excited to work with more national government agencies and local government units towards those same goals,” said Orlando B. Vea, founder and CEO of PayMaya.

As Filipinos’ day-to-day lives and the economy have been reshaped by the pandemic, Vea said digital payments will become commonplace across all areas of life, making it imperative for more government agencies and local government units to offer cashless means as the primary option.