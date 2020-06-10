Report: Kids spent less time on computer games during pandemic

According to a new Kaspersky study, kids have paid less attention to computer games in recent months, especially when compared to the period before the pandemic began.

The worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has forced children to continue their education from home, which is mainly done by attending lessons online. Many parents are also working from home, and currently spend more time with their families during the lockdown.

“While being locked in together nearly all of the time could obviously become a challenge for both children and adults, it is vital that parents understand what their youngsters are up to, and use this period as an opportunity to become more closely connected as a family,” the cybersecurity firm said.

According to Kaspersky’s recent report, based on anonymized data collected by the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) from users of Kaspersky Safe Kids on both Windows and macOS platforms, children have become less interested in games on personal computers during the lockdown. From March to May 2020, interest in this category consistently decreased in comparison with the first two months of the year.

Children’s interest in games on Windows and macOS platforms, January – May 2020

The decrease in children’s interest in games is only relevant for Windows, as children are still more likely to play computer games on Windows PCs than on Macs. This is probably because most computer games are released specifically for Windows: for example, on popular online games stores, such as Steam, there are significantly fewer games available for macOS.

“Declining interest in games on personal computers can be explained by the increased need of having to use them for other activities. For instance, the educational process is easier to participate in on PCs than on mobile devices,” said Anna Larkina, Web content analysis expert at Kaspersky

“We can see that even though children spend a significant part of their time at home, they use computers wisely and don’t feel the need to dive into video games.”

Interestingly, the numbers in Southeast Asia are showing a different picture. The global pattern is reflected in Malaysia and Vietnam while other countries have shown an increase in numbers.

In the Philippines, computer game users increased during the lockdown with the highest recorded data in April at 20.40%.

To ensure your child has positive gaming experiences during the pandemic, Kaspersky has the following recommendations: