Vivo PH to release V19, V19 Neo midrange phones

With the global smartphone market taking a dip in sales, smartphone manufacturer vivo intends to recapture its target market with two new devices – the vivo V19 and V19 Neo.

On June 13, the brand is set to officially offer these devices under the #TakeBackTheNight campaign, aiming to empower mobile phone users in pursuing their creative passions, especially in night photography. This is why the two new smartphones are placed at the upper-midrange price segment.

Although the official prices are still yet to be announced at a series of online events and campaigns in the following days, the specs for both devices have already been revealed.

Even at a price right below the premium segment, the V19 is actually made of a plastic back and frame but it weighs significantly at 186.5 grams.

The glass at the front is a Super Amoled display measuring 6.44” with a screen-to-body ratio at around 83.7%. At 1080x2400p resolution with HDR10, the panel puts out 409 pixels-per-inch density in a 20:9 ratio, as well as 800 nits of brightness.

The V19 runs the newest Funtouch 10.0 on top of Android 10, and is powered by a 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU. With 8GB of RAM, the device will be available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

At the back of the device, a quad-camera setup fills a generous amount of space at the upper left portion. The camera configuration consists of a 48MP main sensor with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), an 8MP dedicated ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At max settings, the V19 is able to shoot 4K quality videos at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps.

In front is a punch hole dual front camera setup, a 32MP main sensor plus an 8MP camera for wider shots.

The device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a 4500mAh battery at a 33W fast charging rate called vivo Flash Charge 2.0.

Meanwhile, the V19 Neo will be marketed as the cheaper priced device of the two. It features a Snapdragon 675 chipset and an Adreno 612 GPU, a quad-camera setup as well, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM, 4500mAh battery at 18W charging capacity, and a single 32MP selfie shooter.