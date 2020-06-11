‘Francis Leo Marcos’ pinned down by victims via Zoom during arraignment

Controversial businessman Norman Mangusin, known online as “Francis Leo Marcos”, was arraigned this week in court for human trafficking after his victims appeared through a Zoom session to personally identify him, according to an observer’s account posted online.

The human trafficking case was filed back in 2006 but it is only now that the court acquired jurisdiction over Mangusin after he was nabbed for another case involving an alleged violation of the Revised Optometry Law, which based on the complaint filed by the Philippine Association of Optometry.

Mangusin rose to prominence in Facebook with his “Mayaman Challenge” which urged rich individuals in the country to share their wealth to poor Filipinos during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the charges filed against him were just meant to harass and persecute him.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, through his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez, has already clarified that Mangusin is not related to them. Mangusin has claimed that he is the son of the late Dr. Pacifico Marcos, the younger brother of former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Aside from human trafficking and violation of the Optometry Law, Mangusin is currently facing a string of cases including alleged violation of the passport law and the anti-alias law, as well as inciting to sedition.

Back in 2006, a Manila court issued an arrest warrant for Mangusin in connection to the human trafficking case. He, along with four accomplices, was said to have illegally recruited six Filipino women for a job in Turkey which turned out to be a brothel in Cyprus that is part of an international sex ring.

According to the victims, they paid Mangusin and his group $150 as visa fee only to be only raped an average of five to 10 times a day all week-long in the brothel.

At the arraignment for the case, two of the victims backed out from making an appearance while the other four were outside of the country. This led Mangusin to assume, the observer’s account noted, that he could go out of jail as there was were no witnesses and victims physically present during the hearing.

At that juncture, it seemed that the judge was about to grant Mangusin’s petition for bail. But a computer screen set up by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) suddenly lit up and revealed the faces of his four victims who appeared virtually via videoconference. They positively identified Mangusin as the culprit responsible for their horrible stint overseas.