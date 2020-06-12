Classic Nokia 5310 makes comeback in PH with P2,090 price

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the availability of the classic Nokia 5310 Xpress Music phone in the Philippines. The iconic feature phone now comes with an MP3 player and FM radio, combined with dual front-facing speakers. The Nokia 5310 remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that’s built to last for a month on standby.

“Our initiative to revitalize the Originals family has been a great success with our fans. We have received an overwhelmingly positive reaction to our entire Originals family, including our most recent Nokia 2720 Flip. We’re very excited to be able to keep the trend going with the Nokia 5310, our latest Originals family member,” said HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas.

“Feature phones play an important role in the mobile market, with 400 million consumers still buying a 2G phone for their mobility needs. They seek an option that offers reliability and durability combined with ease of use. The Nokia 5310 offers all of these with an extra dose of design.”

Sancho Chak, general manager for Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand at HMD Global, said the Nokia 5310 comes in a retro classic design refreshed for the new age.

“Filipinos love music and they enjoy listening to their favourite songs through their phones, which is why we decided to bring back one of the all-time favourite Nokia feature phones of Filipinos – the Nokia 5310,” Chak said.

The phone’s expandable storage also allows users to carry their favorite tunes with on the go. The dual front-facing speakers deliver the volume of 105 phons, enough to fill an entire room. The Nokia 5310 also comes with dedicated music buttons, allowing users to adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease.

The Nokia 5310 comes in a distinctive two-tone colorway with a rounded design, a curved display glass, and an elegant key mat for a perfect fit in the hand. It also has an ergonomic and clean numeric keypad with a five-way navigation key. It comes with the classic and familiar Nokia feature phone OS to deliver an easy-to-use and feature-rich experience.

Starting June 13 with a P2,090 price tag, the Nokia 5310 in black/red color variant is available in Nokia mobile online stores on Shopee, Lazada and mxmemoxpress.com. Fans can also avail of this latest feature phone from Nokia all Nokia mobile stores, kiosks and shop-in-shop nationwide starting June 19.